Columbus police to host multi-jurisdictional women’s career fair Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across Ohio are coming together in an effort to recruit more women into the field.

The women’s career fair scheduled for Saturday is the first of its kind hosted by the Columbus Division of Police.

During the fair, law enforcement recruiters and leaders with police departments in Columbus, Cleveland, Dublin, Reynoldsburg, Toledo and Hilliard, as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, will discuss the importance of hiring more women in the field.

According to Columbus police, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from women officers as they share firsthand experiences, from working in a male dominated field, to balancing work and family life. The event will feature a tour of the Columbus Police Academy.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday roughly $9 million of the city’s 2022 operating budget will go toward recruitment efforts to bring on more Columbus police and firefighters. The goal is to hire an additional 170 officers and 125 more firefighters over the course of a year.

The hiring push comes as Columbus is on track to reach the highest rate of homicides ever recorded in a calendar year. As of this week, police have reported 175 homicides in 2021.