Columbus police hope to bring back pilot program to help solve more homicides

As of Monday, there have been 43 homicides in the city of Columbus this year, which is ahead of last year at this same point.

At this time in 2020, there were 26. The city is on pace to break another homicide record.

Since March 18, three more people were killed in the city.

On Thursday, Jeffrey Shaw, Junior was shot and killed on Doulton court. On Saturday, Allen McKinney was shot after he tried to break into an apartment. Ronald Jones Junior was also shot and killed on Sunday on Stone Ridge Drive South.

“The violence hasn't slowed down,” said Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh. “We don't want to set the record of homicides for one year to the next."



Columbus police say by solving more homicides, they can prevent additional tragedy. So far police have solved half of the homicides this year.

During a pilot program last year, they had much more success. Strausbaugh argues the workload was spread out more evenly and gave each detective more time on a case before they were given a new case.

“We actually got as high as 56-57%. Some shifts have even done more of a tremendous job and have gotten to the 60%,” he explained.

The program ended, and will not continue until a new chief is named and can decide if it stays.

Strausbaugh said the program can be costly because each detective will need to be assigned a car. He argues the cost is worth the answers for families.

“The ability for them to respond to other stakeholders that are imperative to solving a homicide during working hours was also a great benefit,” Strausbaugh explained.