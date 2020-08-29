Columbus police investigating recent shootings on the highway

The most recent incident happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-70.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating shootings on the highway that happened recently.

In a statement to 10TV, police confirmed they are investigating "a few highway shootings that occurred over the past few weeks." However, at this point, police could not confirm if they are related.

The most recent incident happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. A man said he was driving on I-70 W between Wilson Road and the I-270 split when someone shot him. The victim told police the bullet went through the side of his truck, through his seat, and hit him on his lower back.

In a phone call with 10TV, the victim said the bullet did not enter him, but he felt it burning. He said he reached behind him and grabbed the bullet. The victim drove home, and his wife took him to urgent care. He did not want his name published for safety reasons.

In a police report, the victim said he never saw anyone with a gun, but the bullet appeared to come from a gray car with tinted windows driving next to him. He told police he believed the driver was possibly racing another driver and this may have been an incident of "road rage" where he ended up as the target.

The victim didn't get a good look at the suspect to give police much of a description.