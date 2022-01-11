Columbus police deputy chief Greg Bodker promoted to assistant chief

As assistant chief, Bodker will oversee investigations and patrol.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Public Safety Director Robert Clark have selected Deputy Chief Greg Bodker as the division's newest assistant chief.

“Over his 27 years with the division, Deputy Chief Bodker has distinguished himself through his service, dedication and expertise. He is the right person to help Chief Bryant lead this division into 2022 and beyond,” said Clark.

“I could not be more honored to accept this new responsibility,” said Bodker. “I am grateful to Director Clark and Chief Bryant for the opportunity. I look forward to serving the people of Columbus and the selfless officers of this division in this new role. I am here to collaborate and do everything within my ability to make Columbus a safer city.”