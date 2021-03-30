Columbus police find missing 15-year-old girl safe

Update: The Columbus Division of Police said Mary Hall was found safe and is in good health Tuesday afternoon.
Original story:
The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police say Mary Hall was last seen at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of N. Wheatland Ave. and Glenview Blvd. in west Columbus.
They say she may be in the company of an adult male in a silver four-door truck.
Mary is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 141 pounds, hazel eyes and hair that is cut short and dyed black and orange.
If you have any information or see Mary, please call police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.