Columbus police find missing 15-year-old girl safe

Police say 15-year-old Mary Hall was found safe and is in good health.

Update: The Columbus Division of Police said Mary Hall was found safe and is in good health Tuesday afternoon.

Original story:

The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Mary Hall was last seen at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of N. Wheatland Ave. and Glenview Blvd. in west Columbus.

They say she may be in the company of an adult male in a silver four-door truck.

Mary is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 141 pounds, hazel eyes and hair that is cut short and dyed black and orange.