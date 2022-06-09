Columbus Police Dialogue Team hopes to positively engage with community

The dialogue team is made up of officers that work to help navigate community situations where people are exercising their First Amendment rights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The shooting death of Donovon Lewis has community members on edge and the Columbus Police Dialogue Team is trying to help navigate protests that are taking place.

Over the weekend, people in the community gathered to protest and voice their pain. Ramon Obey II is an organizer of one of those protests.

"This weekend was about showing up for Donovon's family,” Obey said.

Obey said his heart still hurts for the family of Donovon Lewis.

In the crowd on Saturday were Columbus Police Sergeants Steven Dyer and Kolin Straub. They weren't there to police, but they were there to support.

"Our goal is to work with them so we can work together to accomplish a peaceful protest,” Sgt. Dyer said.

The two are a part of the Columbus Police Dialogue Team, which is made up of several officers that work to help navigate community situations where and when people are exercising their first amendment rights.

This team came together after the protests two summers ago following the death of George Floyd. Sgt. Dyer said they were mandated to re-evaluate how the police department handles crowds.

While wearing blue vests, police hope to build trust through proactive dialogue and engagement with the community.

Sgt. Straub said they've been to numerous gatherings and protests throughout the summer.

"We want to adapt to what the community will need, whatever will work best to make us more approachable as a team,” Sgt. Straub said.

But Obey said it's an initiative that's not sitting well with him.

Obey said he doesn’t think this will build trust between people in the community and the police. He said there are plenty of other opportunities to have that dialogue, but a protest after the shooting death of Lewis isn't one of them.

"You're sending them to a place with the highest amount of tension, the highest amount of fear,” Obey said.

Sgt. Dyer said he understands rebuilding the relationship between some people in the community and the police will take time.