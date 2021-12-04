Columbus police hold toy drive for families of homicide victims

The police department held its first annual "Cram-A-Cruiser" toy drive. The toys will be donated to families of homicide victims.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police wants to make sure families in the city can enjoy the holiday season this year.

The police department held its first annual "Cram-A-Cruiser" toy drive Saturday afternoon at Driving Park Rec Community Center, located at 1100 Rhoads Avenue.

Community members dropped off toys to fill police cruisers. The toys will be given to families who have lost loved ones to homicides and those who are struggling financially this holiday season.

