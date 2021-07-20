Columbus police, City Council to announce crackdown on 'reckless ATV and dirt bike operation'

Columbus police have reported over 700 calls for service in response to reckless activities involving ATVs and dirt bikes.

The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus City Council will be announcing new efforts to stop reckless use of ATVs and dirt bikes in neighborhoods around the city.

Council President Shannon G. Hardin and councilmember Mitchell J. Brown will be joined by Police Chief Elanie Bryant and other law enforcement leaders on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for a press conference.

Columbus police have reported over 700 calls for service in response to reckless activities involving ATVs and dirt bikes.

"As Columbus neighborhoods continue to be bombarded by illegal and dangerous ATV and dirt bike riding, we must coordinate our efforts to address this activity before residents are hurt or killed," said Brown.

According to city council, members have heard from many residents to come up with solutions to the growing problem.