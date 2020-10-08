Columbus police chief calls youth violence heartbreaking

Columbus police said violence in the city is getting out of control and ages are getting younger.

Police told 10TV this year there have been 527 felonious assaults, 82 homicides and 301 incidents of guns being fired into occupied homes.

“It’s depressing because my child didn’t ask to come into this world and as a parent it’s my job to not only mold her because kids are clay but also keep her, give her the tools to maneuver through all of this,” said community activist Corey Saddler.

Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said the violence, especially involving the youth, is troubling.

"(We) used to see a progression where teens 12, 13 and 14 years old were doing car thefts, and property crimes and break-ins. Now we’re seeing 13, 14-year-olds involved in gun violence,” Chief Quinlan said.

Chief Quinlan said when it comes to consequences, there’s not many for these kids who commit these crimes.

He said most of the teens who have been recently arrested have been arrested multiple times for violent felonies.

In some cases, he said young people are committing more comes while in the process of waiting for cases to be tried.

He said adults need to speak up and work with the department and the courts.

Quinland said the violence, especially with youth, is heartbreaking to see.

“I think anyone who had children, has brothers and sisters that are young, nieces or nephews, can identify what kind of heartbreak there is on both sides - a teen being shot and injured or worse and also that’s responsible for causing that tragedy,” Quinlan said.

Quinlan said there needs to be prevention programs that work and a community effort to help them.

To the youth, Saddler's advice is to be the change.

“Be different, Don’t follow. If everybody is going one direction you go the opposite direction because a majority is going to be wrong,” Saddled said.