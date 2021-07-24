'I stand by my officers': Columbus police chief addresses viral video of arrest, officer assault

A video captured an arrest of a man being disruptive in a gas station on South High Street overnight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant held a press conference Saturday afternoon to address a video showing an arrest going viral on social media.

The video shared on Instagram Friday, lasting one minute and thirty seconds, shows the arrest of a man at a Speedway gas station, located at 1165 South High Street.

“A 1:30 video does not depict what really happened,” Bryant said. “There’s more to than what happened in the video.”

According to the police chief, the man was disruptive toward the clerk. The clerk asked him to leave the store.

When the man refused to leave, the clerk then asked for police assistance.

An officer working special duty asked the man to leave, which then led to an altercation between the two.

The video shows an officer wrestling and shoving the man inside the gas station. The man yells, "Get off me. Get off me."

The officer is then shown to put a handcuff on the man, but the suspect continued to resist arrest.

Police believe mace was used to detain the man. He is charged with one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of felonious assault.

Bryant said the clerk and the officer suffered minor injuries. The use of force is under investigation, but Bryant stated the officer did the right thing.

“I stand by behind my officers when they do the right thing,” she said.

In the video, a woman was seen opening the front door and hitting the clerk and the officer and telling them to "let go of him."