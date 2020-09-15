Columbus police attempting to identify vehicles involved in fatal hit/skip

Police say 29-year-old Brittany Fulton died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing W. Broad Street at N. Eureka Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking the public for help in identifying the vehicles involved in a fatal hit-skip crash.

According to police, 29-year-old Brittany Fulton was crossing W. Broad Street at N. Eureka Avenue on Sept. 14 just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said three vehicles were driving single-file at a high rate of speed toward Fulton.

The first two vehicles sped past her as she crossed. The third vehicle struck her as she tried to get out of its path.

Police said the third vehicle fled the scene northbound on Eldon Avenue from Broad Street.

Fulton was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead after midnight.

Police are asking for help identifying the two vehicles of interest and the suspect vehicle:

Vehicle of interest 1: Distinctive sports car, white with two broad dark stripes running front to back across its top

Vehicle of interest 2: Mid-sized car, possibly gray

Suspect vehicle: Dark-colored Ford Explorer from two trim lines: 2006-2010 XLT Eddie Bauer Limited or 2006-2010 Explorer Sport TRC 07

Police said the Explorer will have noticeable front-end damage to include a broken passenger-side headlight.