Columbus police announce charges against woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys

Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing a car with two 5-month-old twins inside from the Short North on Monday. One of the boys was found safe, but one remains missing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a car with twin infants inside in the Short North area Monday night has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Kason Thomas and his twin brother Kyair went missing around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the mother of the boys went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street to pick up a DoorDash order and left her Honda Accord running and unlocked with the infants still inside.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in. Jackson walked out the side door of the restaurant and got into the mother's vehicle, according to court documents. Jackson drove northbound on High Street as the mother was walking out of Donatos.

Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning and is safe with his family, police said. Kason remains missing and is believed to be in danger.

Kason and Kyair became the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert that has garnered national attention.

Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, having black hair and brown eyes and weighing 159 pounds. Police said at this time they do not believe she had any connection or relationship with the mother or the twin boys.

Police said the 2010 4-door Honda Accord that was stolen is missing the front bumper, has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag number of M965246 on the rear window and a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.” Authorities said the car was suspected to have been in a crash and had damage and purple paint transfer on the left side.