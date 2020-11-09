Columbus police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy who is an endangered runaway.

Police said Alexander "Alex" Green was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Fern Avenue, south of Agler Road, on the northeast side of the city.

He was last seen wearing black pants but was not wearing a shirt.

He is 4-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.