City of Columbus plans to file lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

CrimeTracker 10 has reported on the rise in vehicle thefts of the two brands, mainly at the hands of a juvenile group known as the "Kia Boys."

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is planning to file a lawsuit against Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia over what they say is their failure to include industry-standard anti-theft technology in vehicles that has led to high levels of theft in central Ohio.

City Attorney Zach Klein said in a release that Hyundai and Kia have intentionally and consciously manufactured, marketed and sold vehicles that lacked security features such as engine immobilizers, reinforced steering columns and sensors designed to detect window glass breakage.

CrimeTracker 10 has reported on the rise in vehicle thefts of the two brands since the beginning of 2022, mainly at the hands of a juvenile group known as the "Kia Boys."

Statistics from the Columbus Division of Police show 1,497 Hyundais and 1,243 Kias stolen between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 15. During that same time frame in 2021, there were 273 Hyundais and 224 Kias stolen.

The city is seeing an average of 17 thefts each day and a 450% increase overall.

“For years, Kia and Hyundai cut corners and sold vehicles they knew were so unsafe they could be stolen with ease by a teenager with access to simple tools and a TikTok account,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “Kia and Hyundai’s negligence in pursuit of corporate profit is unconscionable. It’s time we held these automakers accountable for cheating consumers and passing the buck and responsibility to clean up the mess they made onto the rest of us.”

The deficiencies in the vehicles have been shown on social media platforms where content creators describe how to steal a Hyundai or a Kia with a screwdriver and a USB charger.

The surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts has cost consumers, insurance companies, local governments and law enforcement millions of dollars over the past year, according to Klein.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the city has reached out to the two companies to ask for assistance but they "have received no meaningful cooperation."

Last month, Hyundai offered security kits, but it would cost customers $170 and that doesn't include installation fees.

Klein said the city plans to ask the court to compel Hyundai and Kia to lessen the public nuisance caused by their inaction.

Additionally, the city plans to prohibit the sales of unsafe vehicles and require Hyundai and Kia to recall, repair or replace the unsafe vehicles currently on the road, as well as damages in excess of $25,000, punitive damages, legal and other expenses.