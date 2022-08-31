Columbus pastor says community should come together to grieve, heal in wake of man shot by officer

Pastor Michael Young people need to be allowed to have their voices be heard by elected officials in the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are more questions than answers after Columbus Police and city leaders released body-worn camera video of a fatal shooting involving a police officer that happened early Tuesday morning.

Pastor Michael Young, the lead Pastor at the City of Grace, believes questions will come with a thorough investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“We look at the fact that it was police officers and an African American male. Obviously, that creates tension and emotions within our community,” Young said.

He said watching the video is hard, but it's a necessary step to achieve transparency.

“We have body cameras now that provide a greater level of transparency, and I think the next domino associated with transparency has to be accountability,” Young said.

The video shows the moments that lead up to an officer firing a shot and hitting Donavon Lewis. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue.

The video shows officers knocking on the apartment door for nearly 10 minutes before anyone answered. Police said two men eventually came out of the apartment and were taken into custody.

Police said a K9 unit was there to assist in the search. The Body camera video shows the officer handling the K9 while opening the door and firing one shot, hitting Lewis who was in a bed.

Police said officers saw Lewis lift his arm with an item in it. A few seconds after he was shot, officers said Lewis dropped that item. Beside him, officers found a vape pen.

Young said it's important for people to come together right now to allow grieving and healing.