Columbus outdoor seating program for restaurants to resume March 15

The program was paused due to the colder weather.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is resuming its outdoor seating program for restaurants and bars now that Spring is getting closer.

The program allows restaurants and bars to expand outdoor seating to sidewalks and parking lots temporarily.

New applications are being accepted for the program, which resumes March 15. All applications and questions can be submitted here. The permit fee will be waived this year.

The program was paused due to the colder weather.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said in an emailed release the program helped prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still supporting local businesses.

Conditions for the right of way and sidewalk program include:

The pilot program is applicable to restaurants on city streets with speeds 30 mph or less.

All locations must be in an existing parking lane and will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

“Edge buffers,” or barriers, are required to maintain a safe distance between vehicular traffic and patrons. Barriers can be either concrete or water filled.

Dining areas cannot block vehicle or pedestrian traffic or impede ADA access.

All entities are required to return the public property to its original condition upon the conclusion of the Pilot or use.

Conditions for expansion on private property or into parking lots include: