Columbus organization working to protect homeless from below freezing temperatures

With temperatures often hitting below freezing in Columbus, a lot of people might want to stay inside and wait for spring.

For many people in the city, though, that is not an option.

A couple of locals have partnered with the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless to spread the word to help those in need sleep safely through these cold nights.

"It’s heartbreaking in many ways because people have lost their connections to family and friends and support systems," said Keith McCormish, the director of The Columbus Coalition for the Homeless.

He said especially during the pandemic homeless shelters reach or get close to capacity, and they often see about a thousand people every night with others unaccounted for.

"People in the street, living in homeless camps, places like that,” he said.

“There's a lot of people that just won't come in the shelter for various reasons."

Often, those people don't have enough material to keep them warm and safe through the night.

While seeing this unfold, Emily Myers, who works with the coalition, and her friend, Maria wanted to do something about it.

"We have this polar vortex that's coming and with as much snow as we have, that's on peoples tents,” she said.

“It gets on you when you’re trying to sleep it absorbs it gets everything wet."

Emily and maria asked people on Facebook to donate yoga mats, sleeping bags and anything else that can be a barrier between people who have to sleep outside and the freezing ground.

After Maria wrote and published the post, Emily said it “blew up.”

The coalition has gotten many donations since then, and to Emily, the response hits close to home.

She and her family experienced homelessness, too.

"My aunt actually died outside of a homeless shelter,” she said.

I don't want that to ever be somebody's loved one.

Emily's grateful for all the support her organization has received and said the coalition will always accept more for those who often don't have a platform to ask for help.

"We're all one to two paychecks away from being houseless," she said.

"We all need to remember that right now."