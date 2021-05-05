Columbus organization using fanny packs to help educate women on how to stay safe

The goal of Operation Safety Packs is to protect women, especially seniors, while they’re out and about.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malissa Thomas-St.Clair, the founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, has created Operation Safety Packs.

The goal of the operation is to protect women, especially seniors, while they’re out and about. Thomas-St. Clair mentioned she’s seen concerns on social media regarding purse-snatching or carjacking situations.

“Operation Safety Packs are going to include a fanny pack for our senior women, in our communities, and inside the fanny packs, they’re going to include a safety tip card and on the back of the safety tip cards." Thomas-St. Clair said.

"We have 13 safety tips and while we’re giving out the fanny packs, we are going to educate women of all ages, not just our senior women."

Thomas-St. Clair said attaching a fanny pack may help make women less of a target for someone who is looking to snatch a purse. While shopping, she mentioned that the women can focus on what they need to get instead of having to watch their belongings.

Columbus police told 10TV back in February there was an increase in these types of crimes. On Wednesday, Columbus police said “it’s a crime of opportunity” and it usually happens at gas stations or shopping centers.

Some of the tips on the back of the safety cards created by Thomas-St.Clair include,

Take your belongings with you when pumping gas and lock your doors

When walking to your destination avoid being on your phone

Park close to the entrance or in a well-lit area

Travel with a friend

If you ever experience a purse snatching or carjacking give them your items and call 911

Thomas-St.Clair said she’s received donations from companies and the community.

She said money has been donated in order to provide 300 fanny packs and 1,000 safety tip cards. She hopes to receive more down the road in order to reach a larger demographic.

“We have to be a village for one another, especially in the summer season that is approaching,” Thomas-St. Clair said.

The organization is working on finalizing details for an official launch event. The event is scheduled for May 15 and the details will be posted on their social media.