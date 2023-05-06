Pools, splash pads open in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hot weather is here and pools and splash pads are officially open in the Columbus area.
If you're looking for a way to cool down, there are plenty of options.
The Columbus Recreation and Parks offers pool sessions costing $1 per person, per session. To gain access to the pools, visitors will need a leisure card, which can be obtained at any community center or online.
Important tips to note:
- Pools operate on a first-come, first-served basis and there is no advanced registration.
- Pools have capacity limits
- June 19 – All pools will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.
- July 4 – Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle will be open 12-5 p.m.
- Swim lessons are available at the pools. Information can be found here.
The standard hours of the pools are listed below and they will be open for the season beginning June 10:
Monday: 1-7:45 p.m.
Tuesday: | 1-7:45 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-7:45 p.m.
Thursday: 1-7:45 p.m.
Friday: 1-7:45 p.m.
Saturday: 12-6 p.m.
Sunday: 12-5 p.m.
Columbus pools
Driving Park Pool
1100 Rhoads Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
Glenwood Pool
1888 Fairmont Ave.
Columbus, OH 43223
Lincoln Pool
570 Woodrow Ave.
Columbus, OH 43207
Marion Franklin Pool
2699 Lockbourne Rd.
Columbus, OH 43207
Maryland Pool
1380 Atcheson St.
Columbus, OH 43203
Tuttle Pool
240 W. Oakland Ave.
Columbus, OH 43201
Windsor Pool
1300 Windsor Ave.
Columbus, OH 43211
According to the department's website, they're hiring lifeguards with pay starting at $20 an hour. Those who apply also have the potential to earn a $500 end-of-season incentive.
Spraygrounds
For those just looking for a quick cool down, the city also offers four different spraygrounds. All are open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
The locations of the spraygrounds are as follows:
*Note: Locations will be closed on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.
- Barnett
- Blackburn
- Linden
- Scioto Southland
Other community pools, splashpads
David H. Madison Community Pool
2100 Clifton Ave.
North Pool
5660 Dublinshire Dr.
South Pool
6363 Woerner Temple Rd.
Hunters Ridge Pool
341 Harrow Blvd.
Gahanna Swimming Pool
148 Parkland Dr.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
The Big Splash Pad
2831 Southwest Blvd.
Hilliard Family Aquatic Center
3850 Veterans Memorial Drive
Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool
4450 Schirtzinger Road
Plain Township Aquatic Center
7650 Swickard Woods Blvd.
Splash Pad in Village Green Park
47 Hall St.
Powell Pool
260 Adventure Park Dr.
Devon Pool
2070 S Mallway Dr.
Reed Road Water Park
2000 Hastings Ln.
Tremont Pool
3600 Tremont Rd.
Highlands Park Aquatic Center
245 S Spring Rd.
Worthington Pools
400 W Dublin Granville Rd
*More pools will be added to the list.