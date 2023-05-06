Pools, splash pads open in Columbus area

Looking for a way to cool off this summer? Here's your list of pools and splash pads in the Columbus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The hot weather is here and pools and splash pads are officially open in the Columbus area.

If you're looking for a way to cool down, there are plenty of options.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks offers pool sessions costing $1 per person, per session. To gain access to the pools, visitors will need a leisure card, which can be obtained at any community center or online.

Important tips to note:

Pools operate on a first-come, first-served basis and there is no advanced registration.

Pools have capacity limits

June 19 – All pools will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

July 4 – Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle will be open 12-5 p.m.

Swim lessons are available at the pools. Information can be found here.

The standard hours of the pools are listed below and they will be open for the season beginning June 10:

Monday: 1-7:45 p.m.

Tuesday: | 1-7:45 p.m.



Wednesday: 1-7:45 p.m.



Thursday: 1-7:45 p.m.



Friday: 1-7:45 p.m.



Saturday: 12-6 p.m.



Sunday: 12-5 p.m.



Columbus pools

Dodge Pool

645 Sullivant Ave.

Columbus, OH 43215

Driving Park Pool

1100 Rhoads Ave.

Columbus, OH 43206

Glenwood Pool

1888 Fairmont Ave.

Columbus, OH 43223

Lincoln Pool

570 Woodrow Ave.

Columbus, OH 43207

Marion Franklin Pool

2699 Lockbourne Rd.

Columbus, OH 43207

Maryland Pool

1380 Atcheson St.

Columbus, OH 43203

Tuttle Pool

240 W. Oakland Ave.

Columbus, OH 43201

Windsor Pool

1300 Windsor Ave.

Columbus, OH 43211

According to the department's website, they're hiring lifeguards with pay starting at $20 an hour. Those who apply also have the potential to earn a $500 end-of-season incentive.

Spraygrounds

For those just looking for a quick cool down, the city also offers four different spraygrounds. All are open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The locations of the spraygrounds are as follows:

*Note: Locations will be closed on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.

Barnett

Blackburn

Linden

Scioto Southland

Other community pools, splashpads

David H. Madison Community Pool

2100 Clifton Ave.

North Pool

5660 Dublinshire Dr.

South Pool

6363 Woerner Temple Rd.

Hunters Ridge Pool

341 Harrow Blvd.

Gahanna Swimming Pool

148 Parkland Dr.



Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

The Big Splash Pad

2831 Southwest Blvd.

Hilliard Family Aquatic Center

3850 Veterans Memorial Drive

Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool

4450 Schirtzinger Road

Plain Township Aquatic Center

7650 Swickard Woods Blvd.

Splash Pad in Village Green Park

47 Hall St.

Powell Pool

260 Adventure Park Dr.

Devon Pool

2070 S Mallway Dr.

Reed Road Water Park

2000 Hastings Ln.

Tremont Pool

3600 Tremont Rd.

Highlands Park Aquatic Center

245 S Spring Rd.

Worthington Pools

400 W Dublin Granville Rd