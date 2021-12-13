Man's burned body found underneath I-670 overpass near Grandview

Police said the body, found last week near the 500 block of Edgar Waldo Way, was burned beyond recognition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide after a man's badly burned body was found last week underneath a highway overpass near Grandview.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Edgar Waldo Way after police received a call from someone saying a body was found in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located the man's body in close proximity to railroad tracks and the Interstate 670 overpass near Edgar Waldo Way and Grandview Avenue.

Police said the body was burned beyond recognition and arson investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire were called to the scene.

After an autopsy, the Franklin County Coroner ruled the man's death a homicide.

The man's identity remains unknown to authorities at this time. Police also said there is no information on a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).