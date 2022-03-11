I-71 north of Polaris closed for reported shooting involving an officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a reported shooting involving an officer along the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 north of Polaris.
I-71 northbound is currently closed near Bale Canyon Road while police respond to the scene.
Limited information is available at this time, but police confirmed the incident is a shooting and an officer was involved.
I-270 to I-71 north is currently closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to take the Polaris exit and then State Route 3 to US-36 to I-71 northbound.
This is a developing story and will be updated.