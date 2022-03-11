I-71 north of Polaris closed for reported shooting involving an officer

Police have confirmed the incident is a shooting involving an officer. I-71 northbound is currently closed near Bale Canyon Road.

I-71 northbound is currently closed near Bale Canyon Road while police respond to the scene.

Limited information is available at this time, but police confirmed the incident is a shooting and an officer was involved.

I-270 to I-71 north is currently closed, according to police. Drivers are asked to take the Polaris exit and then State Route 3 to US-36 to I-71 northbound.

#TRAFFICALERT: There’s a crash stopping traffic on I-71 NB at E Powell Rd. I-71 is NB past Polaris Pkwy. DETOUR👉Take Polaris exit then take SR-3 to US-36 to I-71 NB @10TV pic.twitter.com/h76r4fTcnz — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) March 11, 2022