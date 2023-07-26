Columbus is preparing for 90+ degree temperatures this week. Here's how you can beat the heat.

Columbus Public Health reminded residents of ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather including drinking plenty of water and staying in air-conditioned places.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In preparation for a possible heat wave this week, the City of Columbus has announced that it’s taking steps to help keep residents cool and protected against the summer sun.

The Doppler 10 team is expecting temperatures to rise into the 90s this week. Thursday and Friday are looking to be the hottest with heat index values near 100 degrees during the afternoon hours.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks will also be expanding pool and splash pad hours from 1 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. through Friday. The $1 fee to get into the pools we also be waived through Friday.

The following pools will be open for public use in Columbus:

Dodge Pool

Driving Park Pool

Glenwood Pool

Lincoln Pool

Marion Franklin Pool

Maryland Pool

Tuttle Pool

Windsor Pool

List of splash pads and spraygrounds around central Ohio:

Barnett

Blackburn

Linden

Scioto Southland

Important tips to note:

Pools operate on a first-come, first-served basis and there is no advanced registration.

Pools have capacity limits

Swim lessons are available at the pools. Information can be found here .

The Columbus Metropolitan Library locations are open at 9 a.m. for those looking for air-conditioning. Find the hours and locations of the libraries here .

Beat The Heat Fan Drive : 10TV, 97.1 The Fan and LifeCare Alliance are asking central Ohioans to help their neighbors stay cool this summer. The 2023 fan drive begins June 16 and runs through Aug. 18. For more information, click here .

Columbus Public Health reminds residents of ways to stay healthy and safe in hot weather: