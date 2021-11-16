Name change for popular Columbus concert venue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was announced on Tuesday that the PromoWest Productions/AEG Presents concert venue in Downtown Columbus formerly known as EXPRESS LIVE! has been renamed KEMBA Live!
The partnership with KEMBA Financial Credit Union runs for 10 years.
"We are excited to partner with PromoWest to present KEMBA Live!," said KEMBA President and CEO Mark Decello. "In our nearly 90-year history, this is one of the most visible local partnerships and a very exciting time for our 270+ associates and 120,000 members."
"Supporting local business and activities important to people who live here is part of our mission," said KEMBA Chief Marketing Officer Marco Capalino. "Joining forces with this unique local entertainment venue bringing diverse musical acts and other events to Central Ohio is a pleasure."
The Arena District facility, billed as America's first indoor and outdoor concert venue, hosts more than 100 events annually.
"PromoWest had a great 10-year run with EXPRESS, and we are now looking forward to another great 10 years with KEMBA," said PromoWest Productions CEO and AEG Presents Regional Vice President Scott Stienecker.