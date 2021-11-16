Name change for popular Columbus concert venue

The Arena District facility known for years as EXPRESS LIVE! will now be named KEMBA Live!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was announced on Tuesday that the PromoWest Productions/AEG Presents concert venue in Downtown Columbus formerly known as EXPRESS LIVE! has been renamed KEMBA Live!

The partnership with KEMBA Financial Credit Union runs for 10 years.

"We are excited to partner with PromoWest to present KEMBA Live!," said KEMBA President and CEO Mark Decello. "In our nearly 90-year history, this is one of the most visible local partnerships and a very exciting time for our 270+ associates and 120,000 members."

"Supporting local business and activities important to people who live here is part of our mission," said KEMBA Chief Marketing Officer Marco Capalino. "Joining forces with this unique local entertainment venue bringing diverse musical acts and other events to Central Ohio is a pleasure."

🚨 Breaking News! 🚨 Starting January 1st, the venue formerly known at EXPRESS LIVE! will become @KEMBALive! Make sure to give the new page a follow and don’t miss a beat! pic.twitter.com/htSb9x9YKO — PromoWest Productions (@promowestlive) November 16, 2021

The Arena District facility, billed as America's first indoor and outdoor concert venue, hosts more than 100 events annually.