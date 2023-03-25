Officer, 2 teens injured in incident involving vehicle, shooting in southeast Columbus

Both officers on scene were working special duty outside of a bingo hall in the 3300 block of Refugee Road just before 2 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A police officer and teen suspect were injured by a vehicle in an incident in southeast Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The driver, another teen suspect, was injured after an officer reportedly shot at the vehicle.

Both officers on scene were working special duty outside of a bingo hall in the 3300 block of Refugee Road just before 2 p.m. when the incident occurred.

According to police, something occurred in the parking lot of the bingo hall where two teen suspects were in the vehicle. At that time, the passenger got out and was either dragged by the vehicle or run over by the vehicle along with the officer.

The other officer pulled out his weapon and fired into the vehicle, hitting the teen driver, police said.

The vehicle then reportedly rolled into Refugee Road striking another vehicle. Police said the other driver is OK.

Both teen suspects were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and are described as stable. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is also described as stable.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

More information will be added when it's made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV News for any updates.