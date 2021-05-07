Columbus officer returns with viral following after protest injury sidelines him for a year

Columbus police officer Anthony Johnson was out for one year after an injury during last summer’s protests. He's now back, but with a large social media following.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?” A lesson learned. A lesson taught.

“It’s extremely humbling and I’m just blessed to be in this situation,” Anthony Johnson said.

Officer Johnson, who has been with Columbus police for almost nine years, does things a bit differently.

“Yeah, I’d say that’s a safe thing to say,” he said.

The southeast side where he patrols know him by a different name: "Ohnoitsdapopo."

His social media videos create moments and personal connections helping to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the people it serves.

“So if I can add some positivity in uniform and outside in uniform but towards our profession through social media, why not,” Johnson said.

Why not?

Why not spread positivity in the aftermath of a year that seemingly offered everything but?

Officer Johnson only recently returned to work. He was out for one year after being hit with an electric scooter during last summer’s protests. A rotator cuff injury led to surgery, physical therapy and rehab. He’s been back on duty the last three weeks.

“Absolutely amazing,” he said. “I’m super excited to be back.”

Johnson said not once in the last year did he ever second guess his profession or his calling to help people.

“I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” he said.

He was nervous, he said, to come back wondering if the social issues of the last year would create a barrier between him and his community.

It didn’t.

“I haven’t met not one kid that don’t know him,” Tina Stokes said. “My kids love the Columbus Police Department. [We’ve] never had a problem with them, like I always told them don’t run from [police], run to them.”

Johnson is back to making videos. In the last three weeks, a handful of his videos have been seen all around the world with nearly eight million views.

“But how powerful is that,” Johnson said. “How powerful is that eight million people are able to see these positive interactions?”

Moments. Personal connections.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I don’t know how else to describe it. When I’m driving down the street and people are running towards my cruiser instead of away from my cruiser and people want to take pictures with me and want me to talk to their kids and just do all sorts of positive things.”

It was one of his first supervisors who told him that: “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?”

“That’s what we all need to ask ourselves,” Johnson said. “Not just law enforcement officers, not just community members, but everyone collectively. We have to ask ourselves if not you, then who – if not now, then when?

Officer Johnson was involved in an incident in 2019 where he punched a Columbus man after Johnson and other officers responded to a scene.

Johnson was cleared after an internal investigation. Johnson says every situation puts you in a position to learn and from there it helps to create compassion, empathy and understanding.