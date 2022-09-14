Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated 2004

The Department of Public Safety said Wednesday the termination was not related to use of force.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus police officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while serving a warrant was fired from the division in 2004.

Anderson shot Lewis on Aug. 30 in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue while serving the warrant for for domestic violence and assault and improperly handling a firearm.

Anderson is a 30-year veteran with the division.

Body camera footage shows Anderson opening a bedroom door in an apartment and in a second or less shooting Lewis, who was in bed. Officers handcuffed him, carried him outside the apartment and performed life-saving measures.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lewis' family said last week they want to see action and justice for his death.

This case is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Columbus Division of Police released Anderson's personnel file after a public records request by 10TV.

Since 2001, there have been 10 citizen complaints, including use of force and violating police rules.

In May 2004, Anderson was "terminated for cause by the Director of Public Safety," according to Anderson's personnel file.





A 10TV report from 20 years ago shows he was accused of getting paid for a job he did not perform.

The division told 10TV at the time Anderson was accused of cashing out near $4,000 worth of paychecks from a company at which he no longer worked.

Anderson then won his job back after challenging the decision alongside the Fraternal Order of Police.

Records show two of the previous complaints against Anderson were sustained and five were not supported by credible evidence

10TV reached out to Anderson's attorney but has yet to hear back.

Anderson received five special commendations for helping provide first aid or help save lives during his time with the Columbus Division of Police.

His personnel file notes in 1993, he performed CPR on an accident victim. In 2012, he found a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was missing. In 2016 he took part in the SWAT standoff with the man who fatally shot officer Steve Smith. In 2017, he used Naloxone on a woman who was overdosing on heroin and that same year he deescalated a situation where a man was threatening to jump off a bridge.