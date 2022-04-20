Columbus officer connected to fatal hit-and-run identified; sources say officer's vehicle involved in crash

Sources confirmed to 10TV that the vehicle involved in the crash belongs to Officer Demetris Ortega.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV has learned the identity of the Columbus Division of Police officer who was relieved of duty Wednesday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Sources confirmed to 10TV that the vehicle involved in the crash belongs to Officer Demetris Ortega. Attorney Mark Collins told 10TV he is representing Officer Ortega and plans to "comply with all aspects" related to the investigation.

No charges have been filed against the officer as of Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Morse Road and Northtowne Boulevard just after 2:40 a.m.

Police say a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver then reportedly fled the scene.

Medics were called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Sources told 10TV that the vehicle involved was not a police cruiser.