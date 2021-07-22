Columbus obtains 2 west side homes that received dozens of public nuisance complaints

The city attorney stated the two properties were having a "dangerous and corrosive effect on the surrounding neighborhoods."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has acquired two residential properties that have received dozens of public nuisance complaints from neighbors, City Attorney Zach Klein announced Thursday.

Klein said in a release that he filed complaints against two homes on the city's west side, located on 776 Chestershire Road in the Hilltop neighborhood and 3388 Wicklow Road near Westgate Park.

The city attorney stated the two properties were having a "dangerous and corrosive effect on the surrounding neighborhoods."

"We hope these court orders will help bring some level of relief to the residents who live nearby," he said.

According to court documents, Columbus police have responded to the home on Chestershire Road more than 20 times since May 2019 for calls regarding domestic violence, prostitution, and several complaints about illegal drug activity.

Klein said Columbus police have responded to calls about the home on Wicklow Road more than 30 for numerous complaints, including armed robberies and stolen vehicles.