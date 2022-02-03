Columbus nurse represents Ohio, OSU Wexner Medical Center at President Biden's State of the Union address

Refynd Duro said it was a nerve-wracking, but proud moment to represent Ohio and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as a COVID-19 nurse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus nurse was one of the guests invited to sit with the First Lady during President Biden's first State of the Union address.

Refynd Duro spoke exclusively with 10TV's Angela An about the experience.

Duro said it was a little nerve-wracking, but a proud moment for her to represent Ohio and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as a COVID-19 nurse. Duro added she was glad to hear the president address the COVID-19 challenges and how far our country has come in two years.

"It's exciting coming from Ohio and (being) invited to one of the biggest events. And, you know, pretty much (being) part of history," Duro said.

As a frontline worker, Duro had to quarantine away from her family when the pandemic first started.

"It's frustrating. I'm going to be honest with you. I'm also angry at times, being a frontline worker. I feel the pressure, the stress," Duro said.

Duro said she was also glad to hear how President Biden addressed the many challenges Asian Americans like her have faced during the pandemic and the uptick in Asian hate across the country.

"When I take care of patients, they're still a little bit doubtful. I'm thinking, 'Okay, I'm Asian.' And they look at me like - Is this lady going to take care of me?' And of course, why wouldn't I?" Duro said. "So hopefully this, this message from the President will come across and hopefully, that's the biggest message tonight: unity."

Duro said the experience was surreal, including the White House dinner where the staff sang happy birthday to her.