Columbus musician and producer Ceylon Wise celebrates black history month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Lift Every Voice and Sing” is commonly known as the black national anthem.

It was written first as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and then later set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson for the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's birthday in 1905.

The song has long been a staple sung in black churches, ceremonies, and even some sporting events.

A Columbus musician and producer has taken the music and set it to video which he said was inspired by the nation’s awakening over the past year about race and injustice.

Ceylon Wise said he wanted the video to reflect the first verse of the song, “Although this song is known as the black national anthem it is a song all of us can sing together,” he said. “I recruited people from different backgrounds, as well as generational stages of life.."