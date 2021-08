The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Interstate 670 westbound at Third St.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said an officer on a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Interstate 670 westbound at Third St.

Police said the officer was taken to Grant Medical Center. Their condition was described as stable.

It is not known if the other vehicle involved stayed at the scene.