Columbus mother living in sanctuary at church to go home after more than 3 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus mother who has been living at a Clintonville church to avoid deportation can finally go home.

Edith Espinal met with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday morning to secure a reprieve from deportation.

In October 2017, Espinal defied deportation orders and sought safety at the Columbus Mennonite Church.

The mother of three has been living there since then.