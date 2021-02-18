x
Columbus mother living in sanctuary at church to go home after more than 3 years

In October 2017, Edith Espinal defied deportation orders and sought safety in the church.
Credit: WBNS-TV, File
Edith Espinal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus mother who has been living at a Clintonville church to avoid deportation can finally go home.

Edith Espinal met with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday morning to secure a reprieve from deportation.

In October 2017, Espinal defied deportation orders and sought safety at the Columbus Mennonite Church.

The mother of three has been living there since then.

In 2017, she said her message to the government was "I really just want to keep my family together," 