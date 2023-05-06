Columbus mother charged after allegedly injecting 9-month-old with unknown substance

Stephanie Whitley was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail. Her next court appearance will be on May 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is charged with felonious assault after allegedly injecting her 9-month-old infant with an unknown substance Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to Nationwide Children's Hospital at 11:31 a.m. where a witness told them they saw 26-year-old Stephanie Whitley injecting the infant with an unknown substance using a syringe.

The infant was taken to the intensive care unit and administered CPR after going into cardiac arrest, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. They remain in critical condition.