Columbus mom charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old son dies days after falling into pool

Tamisha Jones is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old Columbus mother is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after her 5-year-old son died after falling into a pool.

Officers were called to the apartment on Hibernia Drive on July 3 around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a child who may have drowned in a pool.

Police said Tamisha Jones left her son Kye Allen and his brother alone for an extended period of time.

During that time, the children left the home, walked to the pool and Kye fell in.

When officers arrived, bystanders already pulled the boy from the pool and he was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said he died on July 10.