Columbus police looking for missing woman from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a 56-year-old woman who went missing from north Columbus last week.

Patricia G. Foxx-Hawkins was last seen on Aug. 24 leaving her home on Clinton Street and Dresden Street.

Hawkins is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long sundress with blue, yellow, and pink vertical stripes with flip flops. She may also have small black dog with her.