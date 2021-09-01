Columbus police looking for missing woman from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a 56-year-old woman who went missing from north Columbus last week.
Patricia G. Foxx-Hawkins was last seen on Aug. 24 leaving her home on Clinton Street and Dresden Street.
Hawkins is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a long sundress with blue, yellow, and pink vertical stripes with flip flops. She may also have small black dog with her.
If you know her whereabouts, please call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.