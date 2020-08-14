Police: Missing Columbus woman found safely in Tuscarawas County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE
The Columbus Division of Police say Cathy McIntosh is safe and was found by a deputy in Tuscarawas County on a traffic stop.
----
Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing woman last seen in the northern part of Columbus on Thursday.
According to police, 66-year-old Cathy McIntosh was last seen in the area of Forest Village Lane and Beechcroft Road around 5 p.m.
Police said McIntosh had told a friend she was headed to Easton. At 11 p.m. she called the friend to say that she was lost.
She was seen driving a 2007 silver Honda Fit with Ohio license plate number 109XCY.
Police believe she may be suffering from dementia.
McIntosh is five feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.