Police: Missing Columbus woman found safely in Tuscarawas County

The Columbus Division of Police say Cathy McIntosh is safe and was found by a deputy in Tuscarawas County on a traffic stop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE

Columbus police are asking for help locating a missing woman last seen in the northern part of Columbus on Thursday.

According to police, 66-year-old Cathy McIntosh was last seen in the area of Forest Village Lane and Beechcroft Road around 5 p.m.

Police said McIntosh had told a friend she was headed to Easton. At 11 p.m. she called the friend to say that she was lost.

She was seen driving a 2007 silver Honda Fit with Ohio license plate number 109XCY.

Police believe she may be suffering from dementia.

McIntosh is five feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.