68-year-old man with dementia last seen in Hilltop neighborhood, police say

Randy Bowe has dementia and was last seen driving a silver Honda Civic with gold windshield wipers.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police say Randy Bowe was last seen in the area of Sullivant and Eureka avenues at 9:48 p.m. Bowe has dementia and was last seen driving a silver Honda Civic with gold windshield wipers.

Bowe is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. At last sight, he was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering that reads “Johnny Cash,” blue jeans and a red baseball cap. 

Anyone with information on Bowe’s location is asked to call the Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624.

