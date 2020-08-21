Columbus police looking for missing woman last seen three weeks ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 67-year-old woman

Police said they received a report that Elizabeth Peoples was last seen three weeks ago in the area of North Virginia Lee Road and Maryland Avenue on the east side of the city.

She is believed to be on foot.

She is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has "salt and pepper" hair and brown eyes.

Police were not able to provide a clothing description.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at 614-645-4545.