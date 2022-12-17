Columbus Metro Library welcoming new Gahanna branch in 2023

The new building nearly doubles the size of the old branch building from roughly 21,400 square feet to approximately 35,300 square feet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is opening a new two-level branch in Gahanna next March.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place outside of the new facility on March 4 at 9 a.m., according to a release from the library. The building replaces the previous structure which closed June 19, 2021.

The ceremony will also celebrate the 150th birthday of the CML.

The new building, located on Granville Street, nearly doubles the size of the old branch building from roughly 21,400 square feet to approximately 35,300 square feet.

CML says the former Gahanna Branch was built in 1991 and renovated in 1998 and is known to be one of the most heavily used in CML’s 23-location system.

Since 2019, the metropolitan library has begun the process of updating and renovating its branches.

During Phase I in 2019, they were able to rebuild or renovate the following sites:

The new Driving Park Branch

The new Whitehall Branch

The new Parsons Branch

The transformed Main Library

The new Northern Lights Branch

The new Shepard Branch

The new Northside Branch

The new Hilliard Branch

The new Martin Luther King Branch

The new Dublin Branch

Gahanna's new branch is part of Phase II, which also includes: