Columbus Metropolitan Library to open 2 new, renovated locations in September

The new branch on Karl Road will open on Sept. 9 and the renovated branch in the Hilltop neighborhood on South Hague Avenue will open Sept. 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After about a year and a half of building and renovating, two Columbus libraries will be opening up in September.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library says the new library on Karl Road in north Columbus will open on Sept. 9 with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony.

The former branch on Karl Road was built in 1988 and was one of the most used branches among CML's 23 libraries, according to a release.

Three weeks later, CML will open its renovated Hilltop Branch on South Hague Avenue on Sept. 30 also with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony.

The public is welcomed to attend the ceremonies from 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. on their respective opening days.

The Hilltop Branch was built in 1996 with 20,000 square feet. After a significant renovation that started in early 2020, CML says the branch was expanded to about 32,000 square feet.

CML completed the first phase of its building program, which either rebuilt or renovated 10 of its 23 locations from 2014 to 2019:

Driving Park Branch

Whitehall Branch

Parsons Branch

Main Library

Northern Lights Branch

Shepard Branch

Northside Branch

Hilliard Branch

Martin Luther King Branch

Dublin Branch

The Karl Road and Hilltop branches are both part of the second phase, in which CML is renovating or rebuilding four additional locations:

Karl Road Branch - opening Sept. 9

Hilltop Branch - opening Sept. 30

Gahanna Branch - under construction

Reynoldsburg Branch - planning underway

CML hopes to complete phase two by 2024.