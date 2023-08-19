Columbus Metropolitan Library releases book in honor of 150th birthday

A commemorative book, "Columbus Metropolitan Library: Celebrating 150 Years", is available for checkout and purchase.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is marking its 150th birthday with a new book.

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative book, "Columbus Metropolitan Library: Celebrating 150 Years", is available for checkout and purchase inside the main library and at the library's 22 branches. The book costs $35.

The hardbound book, compiled by CML’s local history & genealogy team, chronicles the 150-year history of Columbus’ public library – from its humble beginnings in a single room within the old City Hall building and spanning two world wars and two global pandemics into the 23-location system it is today.

“Today, we stand on the shoulders of dedicated staff and community members who have come before us – trailblazers who have forged pathways for us to become the library we are today, and the library we aspire to be in the future, " said CML's CEO Patrick Losinski.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library has served the people of Franklin County since 1873. With its main library and 22 branches, it is well known for signature services and programs like School Help, Reading Buddies, Summer Reading Challenge and Ready for Kindergarten.