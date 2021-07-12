Columbus Metropolitan Library now hosting walk-in COVID vaccine clinics at these locations

You can now get vaccinated at several locations on select days without having to make an appointment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is making access to the COVID-19 vaccine that much easier for central Ohioans.

The library is now offering free walk-in vaccine appointments at locations throughout Columbus and surrounding areas. The clinics are made possible thanks to a partnership with Columbus Public Health.

Beginning Monday, you can get vaccinated at the following locations on select days, no appointment necessary:

July 12: Barnett Branch: 3434 E. Livingston Ave., from 1-4 p.m.

Barnett Branch: 3434 E. Livingston Ave., from 1-4 p.m. July 14: Parsons Branch: 1113 Parsons Ave., from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Parsons Branch: 1113 Parsons Ave., from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. July 19: Linden Branch: 2223 Cleveland Ave., from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Linden Branch: 2223 Cleveland Ave., from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. July 19: Shepherd Branch: 850 N. Nelson Rd., from 1-4 p.m.

Shepherd Branch: 850 N. Nelson Rd., from 1-4 p.m. July 26: Franklinton Branch: 1601 W. Town St., from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Franklinton Branch: 1601 W. Town St., from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. July 27: Main Library: 96 S. Grant Ave., from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Main Library: 96 S. Grant Ave., from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3: Southeast Branch: 3980 S. Hamilton Road, from 1-4 p.m.

Southeast Branch: 3980 S. Hamilton Road, from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 4: South High Branch: 3540 S. High St., from 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.