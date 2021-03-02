Columbus Metropolitan Library marks 100,000th scanned historic item with anti-slavery document

The Columbus Metropolitan Library has repurposed about 65 of its staff members to scanning historic documents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library scanned its 100,000th historic document on Tuesday since starting on November 22. The library marked the occasion with minutes from the 1859 Anti-Slavery Convention.

The library shifted about 65 staff members to work on the project. These employees used to work in library branches, but switched because of the library's shift to curbside pickup.

Moving these documents online began in the late 1990s, but the process used to take a lot longer.

“We typically scan about 5,000 pages a month as part of our normal scanning program and we're pretty close to doing that every day or every couple days with what we're doing right now. It's pretty amazing,” said Angela O’Neal with the Columbus Metropolitan Library.