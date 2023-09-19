Columbus Metropolitan Library puts levy on November ballot for the 1st time in 10 years

The levy would bring in more than $39 million during the first year of collection if it is approved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been 10 years since the Columbus Metropolitan Library has proposed a levy. On Nov. 7, voters will be asked to help fund operating expenses for the library's 24 buildings.

‘The library uses the levy to operate the library. That’s really everything you see including our services, materials, technology, facilities needs, programs,” said Patrick Losinski, CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

“It will be $53 for each 100,000 of assessed evaluation on a home,” said Losinski.

Losinski said if the levy passes, they won’t ask voters to provide more financial support for at least 10 years.

“We have tried to be very responsible to what is given to us in the past. These funds are critical. At some point everyone knows costs do rise, so over a 13-year period of time our amount increase from the levy is less than 1% a year,” he said.

For Franklin County voters, property taxes have significantly increased in the last year. The Columbus City Schools will also have a levy on the ballot in November. Senator George Land said the increase in property tax value plus additional levies could hit homeowners’ wallets hard.

“So many people we have are on a fixed income, and for those people, this is not fair at all,” said Lang.

He is working on a piece of legislation to drop anticipated hikes in property tax values.

“Ohio has more taxing jurisdictions than any other state in America,” said Lang.

Still, Losinski hopes people vote in favor of the library levy.

“We try to be really good stewards of it [levy money], we have a good track record in the past. Hopefully our community looks at it and makes what we hope is the right choice moving forward,” said Losinski.

If the levy does not pass, the Board of Trustees will assess the budget implications and consider necessary cost reduction measures.