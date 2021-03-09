WATCH: Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces the city’s next public safety director

The appointment comes after the city’s former Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. retired earlier this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is announcing who will serve as the city’s next director of public safety.

Ginther is joined by Emily Buster with Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services and Pastor Frederick LaMarr with Family Missionary Baptist Church for the announcement.

The appointment comes after the city’s former Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. retired earlier this week. Pettus worked with the City of Columbus for 40 years, 35 of which were spent with the Columbus Division of Fire.

Pettus was appointed safety director by Ginther in 2016. In the five years since, Pettus oversaw several changes in public safety including the implementation of body-worn cameras for Columbus police officers and the installation of the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system in four Columbus neighborhoods.

You can watch Friday’s announcement in the player above: