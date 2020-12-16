x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

WATCH: Mayor Ginther discusses Civilian Review Board work group recommendations

The board would direct, fund and staff an independent Inspector General department that would investigate allegations of misconduct and other police actions.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other leaders discussed the Civilian Review Board work group recommendations on Wednesday.

The board would direct, fund and staff an independent Inspector General department that would investigate allegations of misconduct and other police actions.

Ginther has said the board would have subpoena powers and authority to conduct independent investigations and recommend disciplinary action.

Joining Ginther in the discussion was Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, President and CEO of RAMA Consulting Mo Wright and a member of the Civilian Review Board Work Group Erin Synk.

The discussion can be watched in the player below.