Columbus mayor advances legislation for city's first Civilian Police Review Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is advancing legislation for the city’s Civilian Police Review Board.

In a statement Monday, Ginther said the board is complete and now awaiting consideration from the Columbus City Council.

“In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved civilian oversight for the Columbus Division of Police,” Mayor Ginther said. “Members of the Civilian Police Review Board have been appointed and will soon begin a search for an Inspector General. This legislation supplements the City Charter changes made by the voters and represents the next important step in making the Board and Inspector General part of the police reforms we seek.”

Ginther said it was a priority to form an independent board to oversee police following last summer’s protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. In November, voters approved a change to the city's charter to add the board.

Throughout the process, the city reviewed more than 200 applications for the Civilian Review Board and interviewed more than 20 people.

City Council members approved the appointments for the board’s 11 members in April. You can read a full list here.