Ginther: New executive order will require face masks be worn inside public spaces throughout Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced he plans to issue an executive order for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor spaces as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state.

Ginther made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday alongside Columbus health officials.

The mayor said masks, along with vaccines, are the best way to keep people safe.

"This is about keeping Columbus safe and open for business by employing a strategy that we know can slow the spread of COVID-19," Ginther said. "We need to step up and do more for our neighbors in crisis."

Ginther said the order will go into effect once he signs it on Friday. He said he will release additional information about the executive order in the next few days but will be very similar to the order that was previously in place.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts spoke after Ginther, saying COVID-19 case numbers are up in the city.

"Just last week alone there were 2,500 cases in Columbus," Roberts said, adding that the positivity rate is just under 10%, which is close to the numbers the city saw in December 2020.

Roberts said the increase in cases is putting a strain on healthcare resources in the community. Those 2,500 cases are about a 37% increase than just weeks ago, according to Roberts.

Children 11 years old and younger make up more than 15% of the city's positive cases, according to Roberts.

Last week, leaders at six of the state’s children’s hospitals signed an open letter, pleading with Ohioans to get vaccinated and do their part to protect children from the virus.

Since school has begun in the recent weeks, more central Ohio schools have started implementing mask policies to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

Additionally, several businesses have announced they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, the chief clinical officer at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said one-third of the patients on a ventilator at their hospital has COVID-19.

Ginther said the sooner people take action, the sooner the impact of curbing to spread will be.