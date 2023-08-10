Columbus Marathon to honor children who have passed with 'Angel Mile'

The "Angel Mile" is at Mile 11, where hundreds of families and friends line the course to honor the lives of the angels of Nationwide Children’s who have passed away

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While death is often a downhearted occurrence, some central Ohio families are flipping the narrative.

"It hurts. But it also feels good, so just hearing her name or somebody asking, 'Can I see a picture of Camira?' It means the world," Carletta Upchurch said.

Upchurch's granddaughter, Camira, died in 2022 after suffering from a brain injury. She was one month old.

Upchurch is among a group of families who will be honored at the "Angel Mile" during the 43rd annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is the title beneficiary of the race. The "Angel Mile" is at Mile 11, where hundreds of families and friends line the course to honor the lives of the angels of Nationwide Children’s who have passed away.

"Without having the support, from day to day, I don't think we would've made it," Upchurch said.

Tara Schnetzler's daughter, Willie, was eight when she was diagnosed with pediatric glioblastoma. She passed when she was 10 years old.

"She fought for 18 months with a smile on her face and full of joy and faith," Schnetzler said.

Willie's sister Estella said she could light up any room she'd walk into.

"She was always smiling. That's basically her in a nutshell," she said.

This year marks the 12th year of this partnership, and more than $12 million has been raised for the Nationwide Children's Hospital.

"There's nothing more painful for these families than losing a child, and there's nothing more important than honoring their legacy," said Ashley Pelino, a social worker at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The Columbus Marathon is sold out with a field of 12,000 marathon and half marathon participants.