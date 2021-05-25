Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon set for Oct. 17, could be in-person

The marathon was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 41st Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon could be in-person this year.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the Board of Trustees voted 10 to 0 on plans to move forward with having the event on Oct. 17.

Organizers stated they are working with local and state health departments to ensure safety for all the participants.

“After such a challenging year, people can bring a bit of normalcy back to their health and wellness regimens," said Race Director Darris Blackford.

Blackford stated the course and the capacity of the event are under review.

People can register for the race starting June 1.